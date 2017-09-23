Neligh, NE man pleads Not Guilty to sexual assault charges - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Neligh, NE man pleads Not Guilty to sexual assault charges

MADISON, NE (NCN) -

A Neligh, Nebraska man has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges in Madison County, Nebraska. 

51-year old Darryl Lierman faces two counts of sexual assault  and one count of child abuse .

He also faces multiple charges of child abuse and sexual assault in Antelope County.

According to court documents, one of the assaults is alleged to have occurred in Meadow Grove, as he was out on bond for a previous sexual assault arrest in Antelope County. 

Madison County attorney Joe Smith said in court that letters written by one of the victims to their teachers outlined the abuse. 

Lierman will be back in court in Madison County November 7. 

His trial is set for December 11. 

    
 

