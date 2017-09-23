Sioux City health and emergency officials check car seat safety

It's National Child Passenger Safety week and local health and emergency response officials are making sure your children are safe when traveling.

Mercy Medical Center and the Sioux City Fire Department teamed up to help parents check their children's car seats on Saturday.

Parents with questions about car seat safety could take their seats to Fire Station No. 3 in Sioux City.

Officials main concern is making sure the car seat is tightly secured so a child isn't injured in a crash.

"The majority of the seats that we see are probably installed incorrectly and not because people do that meaningfully, they just understand all of the different pieces and parts of the car seat," said Amy Scarmon, Safe Kids Coordinator at the Mercy Child Advocacy Center. "It gets a little complicated, so we're just here to explain all of that and show them how to correctly install."

Officials also consider if a child should be front or rear facing or if they're in the proper car seat.

Sioux City Fire Rescue has certified technicians to help inspect car seats year-round.