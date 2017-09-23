Dogs paw around Riverside Park at 15th Annual Pets on Parade

Pets and their owners were taking a stroll around Riverside Park Saturday.

People latched leashes on their dogs for the 15th Annual Pets on Parade.

The event is an opportunity for pets and their owners to come together and celebrate their furry friends.

It's also a chance for residents to donate money to the Siouxland Humane Society, who puts on the event.

"Besides a fun event for people and their pets, this is one of our big fundraisers," said Siouxland Human Society Executive Director Jerry Dominicak. "This raises a lot of money, goes straight into animal care and it helps take care of the homeless animals here in Siouxland.

There was a 5k at 9:30 a.m. and a walk with pets at at 11 a.m.

There were also a number of pet-related vendors on hand for owners to buy toys and treats from.

This was the third year Pets on Parade was at Riverside Park.