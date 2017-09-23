Special needs organization raises awareness for disabled adults - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Special needs organization raises awareness for disabled adults

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Crossroads of Western Iowa hosted their first ever "Walk 'n Roll" event at Miracle League Field in Riverside Park. 

75 participants in Sioux City joined with other disabled adults across Iowa for an awareness walk. 

Crossroads is dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities and the event today was a chance to celebrate their unique qualities and have fun. 

"They're in their heyday and the best part of it is, we're here to celebrate them, because that's why we're here," said Crossroads of Western Iowa Community Engagement Manager Velvet Jeratowski. "So, we want to make anything that we can do in their life better with more opportunities, less frustration, and so we're here just to make all that transition into independent living easy." 

Organizers say the event was a huge success and they hope to build on the Walk 'n Roll in the future.

All the money raised at today's event goes to the organization's fresh start fund to benefit their disabled clients. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.