Special needs organization raises awareness for disabled adults

Crossroads of Western Iowa hosted their first ever "Walk 'n Roll" event at Miracle League Field in Riverside Park.

75 participants in Sioux City joined with other disabled adults across Iowa for an awareness walk.

Crossroads is dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities and the event today was a chance to celebrate their unique qualities and have fun.

"They're in their heyday and the best part of it is, we're here to celebrate them, because that's why we're here," said Crossroads of Western Iowa Community Engagement Manager Velvet Jeratowski. "So, we want to make anything that we can do in their life better with more opportunities, less frustration, and so we're here just to make all that transition into independent living easy."

Organizers say the event was a huge success and they hope to build on the Walk 'n Roll in the future.

All the money raised at today's event goes to the organization's fresh start fund to benefit their disabled clients.