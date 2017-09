It's Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and Briar Cliff University athletics honored one sick child.

The Chargers are "Going Gold" for Rosie Kubik.

Rosie is a one-year-old girl battling Acute Leukemia.

The Briar Cliff football, soccer, and volleyball teams wore gold to honor and fight for Rosie.

The university sold gold football jerseys to fans at their game today.

All proceeds from "Go Gold" gear sold will go to Rosie and her family.