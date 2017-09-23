Cold front slowly drifts east across the area

The second day of fall was pretty similar to the first as a wide temperature split was seen across the area.



Highs reached the upper 80s to 90 degrees across the eastern portion of Siouxland while the west saw temperatures in the 50s for much of the day behind a cold front.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms also moved through our western cities and they will continue to see the best chances for storms tonight into our Sunday.



That chance for storms will begin to slowly move east through Sunday as the front shifts slowly eastward.



Still highs will be above normal once again for the eastern half of the area.



Showers and storms will be likely for much of Siouxland Sunday night into Monday with amounts from an inch to an inch and a half possible.



Highs will be more seasonal starting Monday as we top out in the 60s!



The front moves east Tuesday leaving us with cloudy skies and temperatures again in the 60s.



Highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s for the rest of the week with dry conditions continuing into next weekend.