East, Sheldon get wins at Black Raider invitational

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
East beat Hinton on Saturday, 2-1. East beat Hinton on Saturday, 2-1.

--HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
SC East 2 Hinton 1 F
SC East 2 Sheldon 0 F
SC East 2 SC North 0 F
Bishop Heelan 2 SC East 0 F
Bishop Heelan 2 Hinton 0 F
Bishop Heelan 2 Lewis Central 0 F
Bishop Heelan 2 CBAL 0 F
Bishop Heelan 2 Sheldon 0 F
Bishop Heelan 2 SC North 0 F
Hinton 2 CBAL 1 F
Hinton 2 Sheldon 1 F
Sheldon 2 SC North 0 F   
Lewis Central 2 SC East 0 F
Lewis Central 2 Hinton 0 F
Lewis Central 2 Sheldon 0 F
Lewis Central 2 SC North 0 F
CBAL 2 Sheldon 0 F
CBAL 2 SC East 0 F
CBAL 2 SC North 1 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 2 Sioux Falls Christian 0 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 2 SW Christian 0 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 2 Red Oak 1 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 2 Unity Christian 0 F 
Unity Christian 2 Red Oak 0 F  
Unity Christian 2 Sioux Center 1 F 
SW Christian 2 Unity Christian 1 F  
Sioux Center 2 Kuemper Catholic 1 F 
Kuemper Catholic 2 Le Mars 1 F
Alta-Aurelia 2 Cherokee 1 F
Alta-Aurelia 2 Ridge View 1 F  
Alta-Aurelia 2 CC-Everly 0 F  
Alta-Aurelia 2 MMC/RU 0 F  
Siouxland Christian 2 River Valley 0 F  
Siouxland Christian 2 OA-BCIG 1 F  
Siouxland Christian 2 Westwood 0 F 
Lawton-Bronson 2 Siouxland Christian 1 F  
Dakota Valley 2 Sisseton 0 F
Dakota Valley 2 EP-Jefferson 0 F  
Dakota Valley 2 Tea Area 0 F  
Ponca 2 Elkhorn Valley 0 F
Ponca 2 Scribner-Snyder 0 F  
Scribner-Snyder 2 Winnebago 0 F  
Elkhorn Valley 2 Winnebago 0 F    
Elkhorn Valley 2 Oakland-Craig 1 F
Wisner-Pilger 2 C-W-C 0 F 
Wisner-Pilger 2 Homer 0 F  
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 2 Homer 1 F  
Homer 2 Madison 1 F
Pierce 2 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 0 F  
Humph. St. Francis 2 Madison 0 F 
Humph. St. Francis 2 Wayne 1 F 
Humph. St. Francis 2 Wisner-Pilger 1 F 
West Holt 2 Plainview 0 F  
Elgin/Pope John 2 Plainview 0 F 
Boone Central/NG 2 Centennial 0 F  
Sandy Creek 2 Boone Central/NG 1 F
Centura 2 Boone Central/NG 0 F

--HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Wisner-Pilger 5 West Pt-Beemer 4 F 
West Pt-Beemer 14 Madison/Hump/Lind 3 F  
Logan View/SS 8 West Pt-Beemer 7 F  
Highway 91 9 Wisner-Pilger 5 F  
Elkhorn 6 Norfolk 0 F  
Central City 14 Pierce 4 F 

