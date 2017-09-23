Nebraska opens Big Ten play with win over Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Tanner Lee led Nebraska on a 97-yard scoring drive for the go-ahead touchdown after Rutgers returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Cornhuskers shook off the Scarlet Knights in the second half for a 27-17 win Saturday.

Devine Ozigbo ran for 101 yards as the Huskers (2-2, 1-0 Big Ten) picked up a much-needed victory for coach Mike Riley two days after athletic director Shawn Eichorst was fired following last week's humiliating home loss to Northern Illinois. Rutgers (1-3, 0-1) lost its 15th straight Big Ten game.

Kiy Hester intercepted Lee and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown and a 17-14 Rutgers lead early in the third quarter.

Lee - who has thrown a nation-high nine interceptions, including two run back for TDs by Northern Illinois - got booed when he returned for the next series, and the Huskers went three-and-out.

The Tulane transfer then directed a 17-play drive he finished with an 8-yard pass to De'Mornay Pierson-El for a 21-17 lead. Drew Brown kicked field goals of 32 and 27 yards in the fourth quarter to make it a 10-point game.

The Knights came to Lincoln having not led in a Big Ten game in 13 quarters since last November. They had leads of 7-0 and 10-7 in the first half before Pierson-El ran back a punt 63 yards to set up Mikale Wilson's 4-yard touchdown run that put the Huskers up 14-10 at half.

Rutgers was without playmaker Janarion Grant, who missed the last eight games in 2016 because of a broken ankle and was hurt in the second quarter last week against Morgan State.