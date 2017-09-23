60 hogs died after semi hit bridge in Plymouth County

Plymouth County Deputies were called to the scene of a semi that went into a ditch on Highway #3 Friday.

Authorities say 24-year-old Lawrance Martin Charles of Grant City, Missouri was heading eastbound on the Highway #3.

Charles told authorities he reached for an item from the passenger seat, and when looked back at the road, he was unable to avoid hitting the bridge near Iris Avenue.

Authorities say the semi then hit the bridge, then went into a ditch and rolled onto it's drivers side.

The semi was loaded with approximately 155 hogs, about 60 of which died on scene.

The driver, Charles, was cited with Failure to Maintain Control and No Drivers License.

He was not injured.

Damage to the semi is estimated at $150,000, and the portion of Highway 3 was closed for 6 hours.