Sioux County Sheriff warns citizens of jury duty phone call scam

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office wants to warn people about receiving calls about jury duty scams.
They say that calls concerning jury duty would only come from the Clerk of Court.
They add that you should ignore the calls, and do not disclose any personal information or give money.
