Sioux County Sheriff warns citizens of jury duty phone call scam - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux County Sheriff warns citizens of jury duty phone call scam

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
Connect

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office wants to warn people about receiving calls about jury duty scams. 

They say that calls concerning jury duty would only come from the Clerk of Court.

They add that you should ignore the calls, and do not disclose any personal information or give money.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.