Wet weather continues to start the work week

Showers and thunderstorms have expanded eastward Sunday after being mostly confined to far western Siouxland for the last two days.



Some have become strong and we'll continue to have the chance for some strong storms through the early evening hours.



Temperatures will cool drastically as the cold front continues east.



Lows will be near 60 degrees tonight with continued showers and thunderstorms while highs Monday only climb a few degrees and may even cool some during the day.



Occasional rain showers will be with us through the day.



The rain ends by Tuesday morning but the clouds and cool temperatures stick around.



We start to warm up Wednesday as sunshine returns and we see seasonal temperatures through the rest of the week with highs near 70 degrees.



After a quiet week the next chance of rain arrives on Sunday.