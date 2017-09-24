Husker defense holds down win over Rutgers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Husker defense holds down win over Rutgers

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Nebraska beat Rutgers on Saturday, 17-14. Nebraska beat Rutgers on Saturday, 17-14.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -

It was a turbulent week in Lincoln. After last week's Husker loss to Northern Illinois, athletic director Shawn Eichorst was fired, and Mike Riley's seat got warmer.
    
Nebraska needed a win, and they got one, 27-17 over Rutgers.

Tanner Lee threw two more interceptions, including a pick-six that put Rutgers up 17-14 early in the third quarter.
    
But the Husker defense was strong the rest of the way, allowing just 194 yards of offense and holding Rutgers to 3-of-12 of third down.
    
It was another step forward in the continued improvement of the defensive unit under Bob Diaco.

"You've got to be perfect in those critical situations," said Diaco. "It's like flying a space shuttle on third down and in the low red zone, two minute drill. But they knew that they felt good about the plan, what we were going to do, which was unique to this specific game."

"We had a really tough, physical week of practice," said junior defensive lineman Mick Stoltenberg. "I think there wasn't really any buffer period. We got there Monday and guys were ready to roll."

Nebraska continues Big Ten play on the road on Friday against Illinois.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.