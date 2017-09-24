Husker defense holds down win over Rutgers

It was a turbulent week in Lincoln. After last week's Husker loss to Northern Illinois, athletic director Shawn Eichorst was fired, and Mike Riley's seat got warmer.



Nebraska needed a win, and they got one, 27-17 over Rutgers.

Tanner Lee threw two more interceptions, including a pick-six that put Rutgers up 17-14 early in the third quarter.



But the Husker defense was strong the rest of the way, allowing just 194 yards of offense and holding Rutgers to 3-of-12 of third down.



It was another step forward in the continued improvement of the defensive unit under Bob Diaco.

"You've got to be perfect in those critical situations," said Diaco. "It's like flying a space shuttle on third down and in the low red zone, two minute drill. But they knew that they felt good about the plan, what we were going to do, which was unique to this specific game."

"We had a really tough, physical week of practice," said junior defensive lineman Mick Stoltenberg. "I think there wasn't really any buffer period. We got there Monday and guys were ready to roll."

Nebraska continues Big Ten play on the road on Friday against Illinois.