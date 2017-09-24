Hawkeyes lose in instant classic - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hawkeyes lose in instant classic

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Instant Classic. That's about all you can say about Saturday night's Iowa-Penn State game.

The game had everything you can think of, but in the end, the Hawkeyes were on the wrong end of a 21-19 decision. And it included a walk-off winner by the Nittany Lions.

Back and forth is the best way to describe the game.
    
Iowa was outgained 579-273, but the Hawkeyes looked to have it won after Akrum Wadley's 35-yard score with under two minutes to play.
    
But Penn State drove 80 yards down the field, and with four ticks left, Trace McSorley hit Juwan Johnson for the game-winner as time expired.

"We knew it'd be on us," said Iowa defensive back Josh Jackson. "The offense did a great job of coming down and scoring. I think we had a minute, 42 seconds left on the clock to finish it out, and it came down to the last play. We didn't finish."

"It's hard to lose," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "It's hard to lose no matter how it goes. It's always a challenge. But that's part of the sport too. We knew we had 12 games scheduled, we knew we have two more to go in this stretch, this six-week stretch. That's all of our jobs, is to move on once we get through the tape."

Iowa goes on the road to Michigan State, next week at 3:00 p.m.

