Boy suffering major injuries after ATV accident

A boy is suffering major injuries after an ATV accident in Hinton, Iowa

Shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday evening, two male juveniles were riding an ATV when one of them went out of control.

Authorities say they then ran into a building on a farm place.

One of the boys, age 11, was taken to St. Luke's hospital in Sioux City with multiple serious injuries.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

