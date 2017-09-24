Boy suffering major injuries after ATV accident

A boy is suffering major injuries after an ATV accident in Hinton, Iowa
Shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday evening, two male juveniles were riding an ATV when one of them went out of control.
Authorities say they then ran into a building on a farm place.
One of the boys, age 11, was taken to St. Luke's hospital in Sioux City with multiple serious injuries.
The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
