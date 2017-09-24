Boy suffering major injuries after ATV accident - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Boy suffering major injuries after ATV accident

Posted:
HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) -

A boy is suffering major injuries after an ATV accident in Hinton, Iowa

Shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday evening, two male juveniles were riding an ATV when one of them went out of control.

Authorities say they then ran into a building on a farm place.

One of the boys, age 11, was taken to St. Luke's hospital in Sioux City with multiple serious injuries.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
    

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.