Laurel Town Twirlers celebrate 50 years of square dancing

50 years...locking arms...feet shuffling along the hardwood.

"It's been a lot of fun," said Darlene Roberts of Laurel, NE.

The Laurel Town Twirlers spun their way to the half-century mark of square dancing in the small Nebraska town.

"It's a nostalgia trip," said square dance caller, Jerry Junck.

There's no way this celebration is possible without the one that kicked it all off.

"The town here was going to have their 75th celebration and they wanted to square dance on the street and the couples decided they need to have a club in order to do that," said Junck. "I was a freshman in college and they contacted me to start the club and that's what we did."

The town of Laurel lined up and linked together to learn the step patterns called by Jerry Junck.

"People were very willing to join," said Junck.

Laurel twirlers joined up at the city auditorium and got down with their dancing partners.

But as the years went by, the number of feet on the dance floor grew less and less.

"We've been a member of this club since it started, but we're the only ones left," said Courtland Roberts of Laurel, NE.

As the dance made famous in the '40s ages, so do its participants.

These Siouxland spinners are looking to the younger generation to keep the music and the dance alive for the next 50 years.

"If we can get younger people to join this activity, it's certainly possible," said Junck.

"I've tried to get the word out anyway to co-workers and a few people we know from church and stuff," said Sara Gubbels of Laurel, NE.

50 years of calling...50 years of dancing...lifelong relationships.

"The dancing is fun...being able to accomplish the patterns are fun, but it's the social side of it, the friends that you made over the years," said Junck.

Square dancing was named the official state dance of Nebraska in 1997.