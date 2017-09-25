Rain likely throughout our Monday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rain likely throughout our Monday

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
(KTIV) -

A cold front is continuing to push east through the region and this will bring showers throughout the day with the isolated rumble of thunder or two. There could be some heavier downpours as well so make sure you take it easy out there. Moisture will linger into tonight giving us more scattered showers with the possibility of a spotty morning shower Tuesday. Much cooler conditions will begin to funnel in behind the boundary as high pressure builds in. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s today due to the clouds and the NW winds pumping in at about 10-15 mph.

Temperatures do begin to rise through the workweek but we still stay near and below average heading right into this weekend with highs topping out in the low to mid 70s. Lows will fall toward 40° some nights so you'll definitely want to grab that jacket if you're heading out your door early. High pressure continues to hold strong through the weekend giving us lots of sunshine Wednesday into this weekend with a few more clouds arriving by Friday as our next front moves in. This looks to give us some rain chances to close out the weekend and kick-start our next workweek.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

