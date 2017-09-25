Health Care bill faces uphill climb - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Health Care bill faces uphill climb

Another plan to repeal and replace Obamacare could be introduced for a vote as early as Wednesday. 

This latest plan was put together by Republican Senators Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham, and relies on block grants to the states.

"Take the money and power out of Washington, the same amount of money we would have spent on Obamacare, and let states design the systems," Senator Graham explains.

Critics say, if passed, the proposal gives states a chance for a waiver that could eliminate the requirement to cover pre-existing conditions.

It will be a close vote. Several Republican senators have come out against the plan, including Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who says safeguards for americans need to be stronger.

To entice senators on the fence or voting no, a revised Graham-Cassidy plan will be unveiled Monday giving more money to hold-out states. 

