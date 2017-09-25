185th Air Refueling Wing deploy to Puerto Rico to assist with se - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

185th Air Refueling Wing deploy to Puerto Rico to assist with security after Hurricane Maria

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -
The Iowa National Guard is sending 24 security troops to help civilian law enforcement in Puerto Rico as the island recovers from the blows of Hurricane Maria.
   
Col. Greg Hapgood says 16 members of the 132nd Wing of the Iowa Air National Guard will join eight members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing on a KC-135R Stratotanker being flown Monday from Sioux City to Des Moines before heading to Puerto Rico.
   
Hapgood says the Air Guardsmen will be in Puerto Rico for an indeterminate period and says their deployment is a result of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The compact is an agreement between all 50 states, two territories and the District of Columbia to aid one another in times of crisis.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.