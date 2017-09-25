185th Air Refueling Wing deploy to Puerto Rico to assist with security after Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria is now churning northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands with top sustained winds of 125 mph.

Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.

The Iowa National Guard is sending 24 security troops to help civilian law enforcement in Puerto Rico as the island recovers from the blows of Hurricane Maria.



Col. Greg Hapgood says 16 members of the 132nd Wing of the Iowa Air National Guard will join eight members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing on a KC-135R Stratotanker being flown Monday from Sioux City to Des Moines before heading to Puerto Rico.



Hapgood says the Air Guardsmen will be in Puerto Rico for an indeterminate period and says their deployment is a result of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.



The compact is an agreement between all 50 states, two territories and the District of Columbia to aid one another in times of crisis.