185th Air Refueling Wing deploys to Puerto Rico to assist with security after Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico's recovery from Hurricane Maria will be a long one. But, the island nation will have help from Sioux City's 185th Air Refueling Wing. "We're sending eight," said Col. James Walker with the 185th Air Refueling Wing. "Approximately eight of our security forces people."

The 185th Air Refueling Wing deployed members to the U.S. territory, Monday morning. They traveled to Des Moines to pick up 16 more responders before continuing the journey to the Caribbean. "They're doing essentially rescue and response," said Col. Walker. "The length of the mission is indeterminate at this point, but they'll stay as long as they're wanted and as long as they need to."

The 185th, along with the Des Moines-based 132nd, team up to be just the second air guard unit on the ground in Puerto Rico.

The path to recovery is a lot longer than Maria's path, but the standstill water flooding the streets of the Caribbean Island aren't uncharted for the 185th. "They're trained to deal with a fluid environment and an austere one so they'll be fine," said Col. Walker. The 185th responded to areas devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Eastern Iowa floods in 2008, and flood relief efforts here in Siouxland in 2011. "It's part of domestic operations, that's an important part of the guard and it's right in our wheelhouse and we've done it frequently and I have no doubt we'll do much more in the future," said Col. Walker.

185th Air Refueling Wing officials are unsure when the team could return from Puerto Rico.