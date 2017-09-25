Woodbury County designated as a Home Base Iowa community

Woodbury County is being designated a Home Base Iowa community.

Home Base Iowa is a program that helps military veterans transition into the workforce by pairing them with private- sector businesses specifically looking to hire veterans. The Home Base Iowa Community designation demonstrates local government and business support for the Home Base Iowa initiative.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg will be in Sioux City Tuesday morning to recognize Woodbury County as the 75th Home Base Iowa Community. They'll attend a ceremony at the Woodbury County Courthouse Tuesday morning at 9:15.