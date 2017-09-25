German Chancellor Angela Merkel wins 4th term

Monday, September 25 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-09-25 16:19:30 GMT
(NBC News) -
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has won a fourth term.
Merkel Monday was congratulated and given flowers by party members prior to a board meeting of the Christian Democratic Union in Berlin, a day after winning the national election.
Merkel's conservative bloc came first in Sunday's election but a nationalist, anti-migrant party also gained a place in Germany's parliament for the first time since the Nazi era.