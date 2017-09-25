German Chancellor Angela Merkel wins 4th term

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is embarking on a complicated quest to form a new government and find answers to the rise of a nationalist, anti-migrant party.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has won a fourth term.

Merkel Monday was congratulated and given flowers by party members prior to a board meeting of the Christian Democratic Union in Berlin, a day after winning the national election.

Merkel's conservative bloc came first in Sunday's election but a nationalist, anti-migrant party also gained a place in Germany's parliament for the first time since the Nazi era.