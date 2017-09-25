Target to raise minimum hourly wage to $11 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Target to raise minimum hourly wage to $11

(NBC News) -

Thousands of Target employees will soon get a raise.

The retail giant announced Monday morning is raising its minimum hourly wage for its workers to $11 starting next month and then to $15 by the end of 2020.

Target hopes the raise will help the company recruit and retain top-quality staff and provide a better shopping experience for its customers.

The company raised its entry-level hourly wages from $9 an hour to the current rate of $10 last year.

Competitor Walmart raised its entry-level hourly pay for workers to $9 in 2015 and then to $10 in 2016. 

