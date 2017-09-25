Iowa grocers hope to change 5-cent bottle deposit law - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa grocers hope to change 5-cent bottle deposit law

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa grocers are pushing to change the state's bottle deposit law in hopes of shifting the recycling effort out of their businesses.
   
The law requires consumers to pay a five-cent deposit when purchasing beverage containers. Consumers are refunded the deposit when they return the container to a store or redemption center.
   
The Des Moines Register reports the Iowa Grocery Industry Association is working to replace the law with an expanded statewide recycling and litter control program.
   
Association President Michelle Hurd says grocers no longer want to handle unsanitary cans and bottles.
   
Opponents of the law repeal fear that litter would increase. Hurd says repeal legislation would still address litter and recycling.
   
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the state recycles about 86 percent of its beverage containers.

