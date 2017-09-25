South Dakota Officials investigates officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing a shooting involving an officer in Minnehaha County.

Attorney General Marty Jackley said Monday the shooting happened early Saturday in Sioux Falls. The sheriff's department responded to a residence about 1:30 a.m. The attorney general's office says an officer fired his weapon at a 46-year-old Sioux Falls man.

There are no further details on any injuries to the man or why the officer fired his gun.

