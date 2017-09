The mayor of Randolph, Nebraska is pleading not guilty to multiple charges of child sexual assault.

61-year-old, Dwayne Schutt was arraigned in Cedar County Court this morning.

He faces four felony counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of intentional child abuse.

If convicted, Schutt would face up to five years in prison for each third degree felony.

His next court appearance is set for November 27th.

Schutt was arrested last month, accused of molesting a child age 14 or younger on four occasions between 2011 and 2013, according to court documents.