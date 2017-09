Authorities are at the scene of a semi rollover accident near Lakeport Commons in Sioux City.

The accident occurred on the eastbound Highway 20 bypass.

Officials re asking people if they are traveling east in that area to exit South Lakeport.

KTIV's Mason Mauro is enroute to the accident.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Semi rollover near Lakeport Commons exit on Hwy 20 backing up traffic in both directions. pic.twitter.com/Zcc8IjhTMg — Mason Mauro (@MasonMauroKTIV4) September 25, 2017

U/D: expect MAJOR delays and a back up on the NB HWY20 bypass. SEEK AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. #sux911 pic.twitter.com/a2U5YnmXgn — The SC Fire Rescue (@SIOUX_CITY_FIRE) September 25, 2017