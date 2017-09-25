HEALTHBEAT 4: Recovering addict's story highlights National Recovery Month

"They had me write a goodbye letter to my son, and ever since they had me do that, I haven't had the desire to pick up and use ever again," said Bolyard.

Meet Stephanie Bolyard.

She is a nurse, a mother of two boys, and a recovering addict.

"I started using at 15, and used for 16 years of my life, every single day- minus 44 when I was in a juvenile institution." said Stephanie Bolyard, Recovering Addict.

Bolyard has completely changed her life around, and is now helping other addicts do the same.

"Recovery is my life."

A busy woman, she goes into facilities, and spreads the message of recovery- and how it is never too late to put your addiction behind you.

"I was one of those people that was going to be an addict for the rest of my life, and I wore that proud," said Bolyard. "Because, I'm not hurting anyone else. But if your open your mind, and give it a try, your life changes."

Recovery is a process, and the journey is what is celebrated in the month of September.

But at Jackson Recovery, it is celebrated every day of the year.

"Addiction and mental illness are healthcare illnesses as well, and you deserve the support and help to be well. said Heidi Kammer-Hodge, Vice President and Chief Operations Officer with Jackson Recovery Centers.

Around 10 million Americans suffer with addiction everyday.

"What we continue to recognize, and celebrate, is that people can and do recover," adds Kammer-Hodge. "And that we are so proud of the recovery community here in Siouxland. And we really want the community to know that we're here. We're here for you. We're here for you today, we're here for you tomorrow, and we're here for you in the good times, and in the bad."

That support, is something Stephanie Bolyard knows first-hand, and wants others to know as well.

"Recovery is possible," said Bolyard. "It's not for those who want it or need it, it's for those who go out and get it."

For services at Jackson Recovery, you can visit their website, available 24-7, at http://www.jacksonrecovery.com

You can also walk in anytime during business hours to their facility.

They are open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

They have a facility on 800 5th Street in Sioux City.