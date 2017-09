Rain has been falling throughout parts of the region with some totals climbing above an inch with some of western Siouxland seeing even higher amounts. Rain looks to continue through Monday afternoon into the overnight hours with about another 1/3 of an inch or less likely across the area. Isolated higher amounts are possible in downpours and isolated thundershowers. In Sioux City, totals have climbed over an inch at both the KTIV studios as well as the Sioux Gateway Airport. Some lesser amounts have been see in places like Spencer and Norfolk. High pressure looks to build tomorrow drying us out and giving us more pleasant conditions by Wednesday.