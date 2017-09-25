Company withdraws permit application for Clay County hog confinement

A company that had planned to build a new hog confinement operation in Clay County, Iowa, says it will drop the project.

Bluejay Farms had contracted to raise pigs for Iowa Select Farms at a 5,000 head confinement it planned to build between Spencer and Rossie.

The company says it dropped its plan after discussing the matter with a neighbor who is running a federally-licensed program that breeds rare raptor birds that are a protected class.

Bluejay Farms says it had not previously been made aware of the bird breeding operation.

It says while a confinement would not negatively affect the birds, the dust from a gravel road or farm fields being plowed or harvested might.

The confinement had also run into resistance from Zach and Sarah Lewis, who own an English Bulldog breeding business about a half-mile from the site.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) had already issued a notice of intent to issue a permit for the hog operation back on September 15.

Paul Petitti, Iowa DNR Senior Environmental Engineer, says the company formally withdrew its permit application with the Iowa DNR Monday afternoon.