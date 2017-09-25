Company withdraws permit application for Clay County hog confine - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Company withdraws permit application for Clay County hog confinement

Posted:
By Alexandra Krula, Content Manager
Connect

A company that had planned to build a new hog confinement operation in Clay County, Iowa, says it will drop the project.

Bluejay Farms had contracted to raise pigs for Iowa Select Farms at a 5,000 head confinement it planned to build between Spencer and Rossie.

The company says it dropped its plan after discussing the matter with a neighbor who is running a federally-licensed program that breeds rare raptor birds that are a protected class.

Bluejay Farms says it had not previously been made aware of the bird breeding operation.

It says while a confinement would not negatively affect the birds, the dust from a gravel road or farm fields being plowed or harvested might.

The confinement had also run into resistance from Zach and Sarah Lewis, who own an English Bulldog breeding business about a half-mile from the site.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) had already issued a notice of intent to issue a permit for the hog operation back on September 15.

Paul Petitti, Iowa DNR Senior Environmental Engineer, says the company formally withdrew its permit application with the Iowa DNR Monday afternoon. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.