Iowa A.P. high school football poll

West Sioux is ranked third in Class A with a 5-0 record.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Des Moines Dowling (13) 5-0 148 1

2. Iowa City West (2) 5-0 133 2

3. West Des Moines Valley 4-1 123 3

4. Bettendorf 4-1 100 4

5. Cedar Falls 4-1 82 T6

6. Johnston 4-1 78 8

7. Waukee 3-2 56 9

8. Pleasant Valley 4-1 40 10

9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-1 25 T6

10. Southeast Polk 3-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 11. 12, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6. 12, Newton 6. 14, Eldridge North Scott 2. 15, Ankeny Centennial 1. 15, Waterloo West 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Solon (7) 5-0 136 1

2. Dallas Center-Grimes (2) 5-0 132 2

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5) 5-0 120 3

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1) 5-0 102 T4

5. Pella 4-1 99 T4

6. Webster City 5-0 66 6

7. Sioux City Heelan 4-1 47 7

8. Waverly-Shell Rock 5-0 43 9

9. Boone 5-0 18 10

10. Manchester West Delaware 4-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Glenwood 13. 11, Harlan 13. 13, Decorah 10. 14, Carlisle 4. 14, Oskaloosa 4. 16, Storm Lake 3. 17, Davenport Assumption 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Williamsburg (12) 5-0 145 1

2. Boyden-Hull-RV (1) 4-1 126 2

3. Mount Vernon (1) 4-1 102 5

4. Cascade 5-0 100 4

5. Sioux Center (1) 5-0 96 3

6. Clear Lake 4-1 66 6

7. Waukon 4-1 56 7

8. Monroe PCM 4-1 54 8

9. South Central Calhoun 4-1 26 9

10. Carroll Kuemper 4-1 15 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Union, La Porte City 14. 11, Aplington-Parkersburg 14. 13, Sheldon 8. 14, State Center West Marshall 2. 15, West Liberty 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Inwood West Lyon (10) 5-0 142 1

2. Van Meter (3) 5-0 128 2

3. Pella Christian (1) 5-0 126 3

4. Iowa City Regina (1) 3-2 95 4

5. Hull Western Christian 4-1 74 5

6. Pleasantville 5-0 67 6

7. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 5-0 57 7

8. West Branch 5-0 55 9

9. Denver 4-1 30 10

10. Bellevue 4-1 21 8

Others receiving votes: 11, Wilton 17. 12, IKM-Manning 13.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12) 5-0 145 1

2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3) 5-0 129 2

3. Hawarden West Sioux 5-0 119 3

4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 5-0 94 T4

5. Algona Garrigan 5-0 73 T4

6. Packwood Pekin 6-0 71 7

7. Hudson 5-0 58 8

8. St. Ansgar 5-0 48 9

9. Lynnville-Sully 5-0 34 10

10. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 5-0 18 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Winthrop East Buchanan 13. 11, Southwest Valley 13. 13, Lisbon 8. 14, New London 2.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (8) 5-0 141 1

2. Remsen Saint Mary's (5) 5-0 136 2

3. Audubon (2) 5-0 128 3

4. Tripoli 5-0 76 7

5. Harris-Lake Park 3-1 74 6

6. Newell-Fonda 4-1 58 4

7. Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 3-1 44 8

8. Sidney 5-0 41 T10

9. Riceville 4-1 34 T10

10. Wyoming Midland 4-1 30 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Baxter 23. 12, Westside Ar-We-Va 13. 13, Stanton 8. 14, Fremont Mills, Tabor 6. 14, Lone Tree 6. 16, Colo-NESCO 5. 17, Marengo Iowa Valley 2.