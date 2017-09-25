Iowa A.P. high school football poll - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Iowa A.P. high school football poll

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
West Sioux is ranked third in Class A with a 5-0 record. West Sioux is ranked third in Class A with a 5-0 record.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
                                                                      Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  West  Des  Moines  Dowling  (13)      5-0          148    1     
  2.  Iowa  City  West  (2)                          5-0          133    2     
  3.  West  Des  Moines  Valley                  4-1          123    3     
  4.  Bettendorf                                          4-1          100    4     
  5.  Cedar  Falls                                        4-1          82      T6   
  6.  Johnston                                              4-1          78      8     
  7.  Waukee                                                  3-2          56      9     
  8.  Pleasant  Valley                                4-1          40      10   
  9.  Cedar  Rapids  Prairie                      4-1          25      T6   
10.  Southeast  Polk                                  3-2          13      NR   
   Others receiving votes: 11, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 11. 12, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6. 12, Newton 6. 14, Eldridge North Scott 2. 15, Ankeny Centennial 1. 15, Waterloo West 1.

Class 3A
                                                              Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Solon  (7)                                    5-0          136    1     
  2.  Dallas  Center-Grimes  (2)      5-0          132    2     
  3.  Cedar  Rapids  Xavier  (5)        5-0          120    3     
  4.  Sergeant  Bluff-Luton  (1)      5-0          102    T4   
  5.  Pella                                            4-1          99      T4   
  6.  Webster  City                              5-0          66      6     
  7.  Sioux  City  Heelan                    4-1          47      7     
  8.  Waverly-Shell  Rock                  5-0          43      9     
  9.  Boone                                            5-0          18      10   
10.  Manchester  West  Delaware      4-1          14      NR   
   Others receiving votes: 11, Glenwood 13. 11, Harlan 13. 13, Decorah 10. 14, Carlisle 4. 14, Oskaloosa 4. 16, Storm Lake 3. 17, Davenport Assumption 1.

Class 2A
                                                        Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Williamsburg  (12)              5-0          145    1     
  2.  Boyden-Hull-RV  (1)            4-1          126    2     
  3.  Mount  Vernon  (1)                4-1          102    5     
  4.  Cascade                                  5-0          100    4     
  5.  Sioux  Center  (1)                5-0          96      3     
  6.  Clear  Lake                            4-1          66      6     
  7.  Waukon                                    4-1          56      7     
  8.  Monroe  PCM                            4-1          54      8     
  9.  South  Central  Calhoun      4-1          26      9     
10.  Carroll  Kuemper                  4-1          15      NR   
   Others receiving votes: 11, Union, La Porte City 14. 11, Aplington-Parkersburg 14. 13, Sheldon 8. 14, State Center West Marshall 2. 15, West Liberty 1.

Class 1A
                                                          Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Inwood  West  Lyon  (10)        5-0          142    1     
  2.  Van  Meter  (3)                        5-0          128    2     
  3.  Pella  Christian  (1)            5-0          126    3     
  4.  Iowa  City  Regina  (1)          3-2          95      4     
  5.  Hull  Western  Christian      4-1          74      5     
  6.  Pleasantville                        5-0          67      6     
  7.  A-H-S-T-W,  Avoca                  5-0          57      7     
  8.  West  Branch                            5-0          55      9     
  9.  Denver                                      4-1          30      10   
10.  Bellevue                                  4-1          21      8     
   Others receiving votes: 11, Wilton 17. 12, IKM-Manning 13.

Class A
                                                                          Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Council  Bluffs  St.  Albert  (12)      5-0          145    1     
  2.  Gladbrook-Reinbeck  (3)                      5-0          129    2     
  3.  Hawarden  West  Sioux                            5-0          119    3     
  4.  Fairbank  Wapsie  Valley                      5-0          94      T4   
  5.  Algona  Garrigan                                    5-0          73      T4   
  6.  Packwood  Pekin                                      6-0          71      7     
  7.  Hudson                                                      5-0          58      8     
  8.  St.  Ansgar                                              5-0          48      9     
  9.  Lynnville-Sully                                    5-0          34      10   
10.  Le  Mars  Gehlen  Catholic                    5-0          18      NR   
   Others receiving votes: 11, Winthrop East Buchanan 13. 11, Southwest Valley 13. 13, Lisbon 8. 14, New London 2.

Class 8-Man
                                                                                    Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Gilbertville-Don  Bosco  (8)                        5-0          141    1     
  2.  Remsen  Saint  Mary's  (5)                              5-0          136    2     
  3.  Audubon  (2)                                                      5-0          128    3     
  4.  Tripoli                                                              5-0          76      7     
  5.  Harris-Lake  Park                                            3-1          74      6     
  6.  Newell-Fonda                                                    4-1          58      4     
  7.  Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire      3-1          44      8     
  8.  Sidney                                                                5-0          41      T10
  9.  Riceville                                                          4-1          34      T10
10.  Wyoming  Midland                                              4-1          30      NR   
   Others receiving votes: 11, Baxter 23. 12, Westside Ar-We-Va 13. 13, Stanton 8. 14, Fremont Mills, Tabor 6. 14, Lone Tree 6. 16, Colo-NESCO 5. 17, Marengo Iowa Valley 2.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.