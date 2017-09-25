Northwestern's Kooima named GPAC Offensive Player of the Week

Northwestern's Tyson Kooima is the GPAC Offensive Player of the Week.

Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player-of-the-Week.

Kooima, a freshman from Hull, Iowa, accounted for 359 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Red Raiders to their third highest point total in program history, 63-26 at Briar Cliff.

He threw for 284 yards and three scores while also rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown. For the season, Kooima has completed 64% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns and just one interception.

The 19th-ranked Red Raiders will host 4th-ranked Morningside this Saturday at 1:30 pm in Orange City, Iowa.