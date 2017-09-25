Morningside & Northwestern in NAIA poll before Saturday showdown - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Morningside & Northwestern in NAIA poll before Saturday showdown

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Morningside and Northwestern are in the new NAIA football poll. Morningside and Northwestern are in the new NAIA football poll.

2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (Sept. 25, 2017)

RANK     LAST TIME^     SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)     2017 RECORD     TOTAL POINTS
1     1     Saint Francis (Ind.) (15)     4-0     340
2     2     Baker (Kan.)     5-0     327
3     3     Reinhardt (Ga.)     3-0     311
4     4     Morningside (Iowa)     4-0     301
5     5     Montana Tech     4-0     290
6     6     Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)     4-0     274
7     8     Grand View (Iowa)     4-1     258
8     9     Marian (Ind.)     2-1     247
9     13     Southern Oregon     4-0     236
10     12     Arizona Christian     4-0     228
11     15     Langston (Okla.)     3-0     197
12     16     Georgetown (Ky.)     3-0     185
13     11     Saint Xavier (Ill.)     3-1     182
14     7     Doane (Neb.)     3-1     152
15     19     Northwestern (Iowa)     4-0     148
16     10     Southeastern (Fla.)     3-1     145
17     17     Tabor (Kan.)     2-1     138
18     14     Benedictine (Kan.)     4-1     137
19     18     Sterling (Kan.)     3-1     128
20     20     Dickinson State (N.D.)     3-1     102
21     25     Concordia (Mich.)     4-0     82
22     21     Cumberland (Tenn.)     4-1     61
23     RV     Peru State (Neb.)     4-1     48
24     RV     Midland (Neb.)     4-0     22
25     RV     Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)     3-2     14

Dropped from the Top 25: MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) (No. 22); Eastern Oregon (No. 23); Kansas Wesleyan (No. 24); Hastings (Neb.) (No. 25)

Others Receiving Votes: Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 10; Kansas Wesleyan 5; Dakota State (S.D.) 5; Concordia (Neb.) 4; Hastings (Neb.) 4; Cumberlands (Ky.) 3.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.