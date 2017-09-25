Morningside & Northwestern in NAIA poll before Saturday showdown

Morningside and Northwestern are in the new NAIA football poll.
2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 3 (Sept. 25, 2017)
RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (15) 4-0 340
2 2 Baker (Kan.) 5-0 327
3 3 Reinhardt (Ga.) 3-0 311
4 4 Morningside (Iowa) 4-0 301
5 5 Montana Tech 4-0 290
6 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 4-0 274
7 8 Grand View (Iowa) 4-1 258
8 9 Marian (Ind.) 2-1 247
9 13 Southern Oregon 4-0 236
10 12 Arizona Christian 4-0 228
11 15 Langston (Okla.) 3-0 197
12 16 Georgetown (Ky.) 3-0 185
13 11 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3-1 182
14 7 Doane (Neb.) 3-1 152
15 19 Northwestern (Iowa) 4-0 148
16 10 Southeastern (Fla.) 3-1 145
17 17 Tabor (Kan.) 2-1 138
18 14 Benedictine (Kan.) 4-1 137
19 18 Sterling (Kan.) 3-1 128
20 20 Dickinson State (N.D.) 3-1 102
21 25 Concordia (Mich.) 4-0 82
22 21 Cumberland (Tenn.) 4-1 61
23 RV Peru State (Neb.) 4-1 48
24 RV Midland (Neb.) 4-0 22
25 RV Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 3-2 14
Dropped from the Top 25: MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) (No. 22); Eastern Oregon (No. 23); Kansas Wesleyan (No. 24); Hastings (Neb.) (No. 25)
Others Receiving Votes: Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 10; Kansas Wesleyan 5; Dakota State (S.D.) 5; Concordia (Neb.) 4; Hastings (Neb.) 4; Cumberlands (Ky.) 3.