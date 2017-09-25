Rain to end by early Tuesday morning - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Rain to end by early Tuesday morning

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track

It was a dreary, rain start to our workweek not to mention how cool it was.

The cold front that had been so slow to move through Siouxland over the weekend is now well to the east and areas of rain have been widespread behind it.

While the heaviest of rain has pushed to the east, lighter showers are likely to continue into the nighttime hours.

We could see an isolated shower lingering into the very early morning hours of Tuesday although the majority of Tuesday will be spent slowly decreasing our clouds with highs getting into the low 60s.

Plenty of sunshine should be with us for the rest of the workweek and even into Saturday with highs during that time in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday could bring us a chance of some showers returning with highs close to 70 degrees.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.