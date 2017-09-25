Rain to end by early Tuesday morning

It was a dreary, rain start to our workweek not to mention how cool it was.

The cold front that had been so slow to move through Siouxland over the weekend is now well to the east and areas of rain have been widespread behind it.

While the heaviest of rain has pushed to the east, lighter showers are likely to continue into the nighttime hours.

We could see an isolated shower lingering into the very early morning hours of Tuesday although the majority of Tuesday will be spent slowly decreasing our clouds with highs getting into the low 60s.

Plenty of sunshine should be with us for the rest of the workweek and even into Saturday with highs during that time in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday could bring us a chance of some showers returning with highs close to 70 degrees.