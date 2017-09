Rain continues to add up across Siouxland as plenty of rain has come down along and behind a cold front that moved through Siouxland the past couple of days.

As of 6 pm Monday, the Sioux Gateway Airport had seen 1.55" from Sunday into Monday with KTIV seeing 1.85" during the same time.

Over 2 inches of rain has come down in areas like Mapleton, Le Mars, and Neligh.

The rain should come to an end by early Tuesday morning with brighter days ahead.