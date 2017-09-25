Changes to winter weather watches take effect next week

As we begin to shift toward colder weather in Siouxland, the National Weather Service is preparing to deliver the most concise and thorough information possible.



They have been working to improve how watches and warnings are issued over the past few years.



Their research has led them to the decision to eliminate blizzard watches.



"Most people will honestly will start taking precautions that they need to take in the watch process. It's the same way whether it's a winter storm or a blizzard." said Todd Heitkamp, NWS Sioux Falls Watch/Warning Coordinator.



The hope is to simplify the message and make it easier to understand.



"This will avoid the patchwork quilt that will once in a while show up on TV stations and also help us get that message across in a little bit simpler and more detailed fashion." said Heitkamp.



Warnings will not change at all.



"If we see a storm that's evolving into a potential blizzard we're going to be issuing that winter storm watch but then highlighting the winds and highlighting blizzard conditions. Then if that does continue to evolve then we'll be issuing a blizzard warning." said Heitkamp.



If this adjustment goes well more changes may be put in place for other watches.



"We want to make sure that message that is developed by the National Weather Service and relayed through the media that the public understands it. So I think this is the first step toward a better messaging system." said Heitkamp.



Also eliminated are Freezing Rain Advisories which will now be covered by Winter Weather Advisories.



The changes take effect on October 2nd.