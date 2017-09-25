Loess Hills expert speaks in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Loess Hills expert speaks in Sioux City

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

In connection with Loess Hills & Heritage Week, an expert on the subject spoke in Sioux City Monday night.

John D. Liu presented on China's similar landforms at Briar Cliff University.

He has spent much of his life restoring that country's Loess that have deteriorated over time.

Liu says having an understanding of natural systems is critical.

"It's important to realize how fragile the natural systems are. When they are robust, when they are fully functional, they provide us with air, water, food and energy and life. But when they are damaged, then we have increased incidents of extreme weather events or we have famine or flooding or drought." said Liu.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.