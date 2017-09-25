Loess Hills expert speaks in Sioux City

In connection with Loess Hills & Heritage Week, an expert on the subject spoke in Sioux City Monday night.



John D. Liu presented on China's similar landforms at Briar Cliff University.



He has spent much of his life restoring that country's Loess that have deteriorated over time.



Liu says having an understanding of natural systems is critical.



"It's important to realize how fragile the natural systems are. When they are robust, when they are fully functional, they provide us with air, water, food and energy and life. But when they are damaged, then we have increased incidents of extreme weather events or we have famine or flooding or drought." said Liu.