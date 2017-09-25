South Sioux City, NE accepts FEMA grant to hire five firefighters

South Sioux City City Council made a decision Monday night that will impact the future of its fire department.

The council voted to accept a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to hire five new full-time firefighters.

City officials say the grant will award them around $625,000 over three years to pay the five employees.

There was some hesitancy from the council about costs once the grant runs out.

"Eventually that has to be absorbed by the local property tax payers or find other resources to pay for those individuals, so I think the discussion tonight was very good from everybody's standpoint," said Lance Hedquist, South Sioux City City Administrator. "Obviously everybody wanted to get more firemen in the area, but at the same time we've got to make sure we can pay for it in the long term."

City officials say the five firefighters hired are set to make $90,000 to $95,000 annually, with costs expected to rise each year.

But the council ultimately chose to go forward with the grant money and figure out the costs as they go.

They decided the public safety benefits were too good to pass up.

"During the meeting, they talked about some of the appropriate amounts of personnel that you need for a fire and we have not been meeting that and so to make up that difference, we need to hire some people so that we have someone to answer the call," said Rick Colwell, medical director for South Sioux City fire and EMS service.

The city also voted to create part-time positions within the fire department.

South Sioux City Fire Chief Clint Merithew says he's heard interest from five volunteers, already.