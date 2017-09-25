Iowa State out to prove they're 'not a joke' against Texas

Iowa State opens the Big 12 season against Texas on Thursday night in a nationally televised game. The Cyclones are 2-1, while the Longhorns are 1-2.

Iowa State's offense has been very sharp through the first three games. ISU is averaging over 41 points per game, that's 16th best in the nation. The Cyclones have scored 40 or more points in their first three games for the first time in 41 years.

Quarterback Jacob Park ranks in the top-15 nationally in yards per game and completions per game.And he's getting time to throw. He's only been sacked once so far this season.

The Cyclones are four-point underdogs at home, but they're out to prove people wrong.

"It's a chance to be 1-0 in the Big 12 and get that next win," said senior DE J.D. Waggoner. "I think that's what we're focused on. This is definitely going to be a tough game for us but it's going to be a good game. It's one we can definitely win if we play our best."

"We also got to go out and perform though.We can just say, 'oh we're playing on a big stage' and expect we're going to win right away," said linebacker Joel Lanning. "We have to show up. It's Texas, they're a good team. They're going to come here and try to beat the crap out of us. Big opportunity to showcase that we're not a joke anymore."

ISU's last Thursday game against Texas was four years ago, when the Longhorns won 31-30. The Cyclones did beat Texas at Jack Trice two years ago, 24-0, when Lanning was the quarterback.

That's a 7 o'clock game Thursday on ESPN.