City Council pushes back vote on Clark Early Childhood Center Trail Addition Project

Monday night, the Sioux City Community School Board approved their part of an agreement for the Clark Early Childhood Center Trail Addition Project.

But that agreement requires the approval from the Sioux City City Council, as well.

Before moving forward with the project, city council members want more information.

Monday, council members voted to defer their vote on a developmental services agreement between the city and the school district.

The project includes a new trail from Hamilton Boulevard at Outer Drive, west connecting to the newly installed pedestrian bridge over Perry Creek.

Under the agreement, the city would hire an engineering firm to provide survey, design, bidding and engineering services for the project.

They would also build a new eight foot wide concrete trail and install a six foot chain link fence.

The city would also transfer property on Cheyenne Boulevard, to the school district, for one dollar.

Under the agreement, the school district would review and approve the plans on the project.

But, Mayor Bob Scott also commented on the entry signs on the way to the trails.

"The problem is is that it's not serving anybody but one neighborhood, basically," said Scott. "That's my concern. It made it easier for kids to walk to school. But, did it really make it better for the trail system? Some will argue it does. But you know, it's a small segment for a project that I think they should participate in."

The project is funded using State REAP and GO Bonds.

Construction will likely cost about $173,000.

The council also moved voting on plans, form of contract, and cost for the trail addition project.

They will vote on the issue on October 9th.