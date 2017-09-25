City approves construction documents for Gilchrist Learning Center

In just over a year, there will be a place for kids and adults to take part in new art programs in downtown Sioux City.

Monday night, the Sioux City City Council voted in favor of moving forward with construction of the new Gilchrist Learning Center.

Construction will cost an estimated $2.7-million.

The project is tied to the Sioux City Art Center on Nebraska Street.

It will include a new 11,000 square-foot, one-story structure, as well as, parking and sod improvements.

The new building will have space for educational programs, as well as, studios for art instruction for kids and adults.

"It's a great project and the Art Center and the trustees and the board over there should be excited about the project," said Bob Scott, mayor of Sioux City. "I know they are. And, I think it'll be positive because they're partnering with a lot of the local schools and they'll be having some classrooms."

The project will be paid for by private donations, and an Enhance Iowa Community Attraction and Tourism Grant.

It's expected to be completed by October of 2018.

The bid letting will be on October 3rd.