Everett School may be turned into housing units

There may be more housing units opening up in Sioux City.

Monday night, council members deferred the second and third readings for a housing project at the old Everett Elementary School.

That's because they want to wait for council member Rhonda Capron's vote to move forward with the project.

She didn't attend Monday's meeting.

Those behind the project have proposed converting the building into 20 apartment units.

"The most unsafe thing you can possibly put in a neighborhood is an empty school," said Bob Scott, mayor of Sioux City. "We've seen that time and time again in this community. So, having that school be active again whether it be with housing or whatever, it'll be better for that community."

There are currently 19 parking stalls on the site and depending on the number of bedrooms per unit, the project would require 30 to 50 parking stalls.

The property is currently zoned "Public and Institutional," which doesn't allow for apartment uses.

So, voting in favor of the rezoning would change that.

The petitioner is also looking at an additional development on the property for single-family attached or detached units

The council is slated to vote on the project at next Monday's meeting.