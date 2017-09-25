City Council hears options for future of Bluff Road Bridge

The future of a Sioux City bridge is being looked at by city leaders.

In May, city council members approved a consulting services agreement for design and construction services associated with the Bluff Road Bridge Project.

Monday night, city staff presented the council with three options for the bridge.

The first option is to replace the bridge on the current alignment.

The second is to replace the bridge on an altered alignment that better connects with Bluff Road.

And the third is to remove the bridge and complete a roadway connection to Stock Yards Place.

"I do agree with the conversation that we need to look at cost-saving measures," said Alex Watters, a councilmember for the city of Sioux City. "I mean I understand that the businesses are concerned and what, a bridge that would maybe increase access and really help with traffic flow there. But, ultimately it might cost taxpayers a lot more in the long run. So, I think that's something we need to look into."

Staff recommended the option to remove the bridge.

Rehab of the bridge over the Old Floyd Channel is budgeted for $1.1-million in fiscal year 2018.

The current project balance is $835,000.