Alarcon-Flory, Colling & Saint sworn in to office on Sioux City Community School Board

The two newest members of the Sioux City Community School Board have taken their seats.

Monday night, newcomers Jeremy Saint and Ron Colling took the oath of office. So did returning board member Perla Alarcon-Flory.

Colling, a retired teacher, and Saint, a local attorney, say they're honored that voters selected them to sit on the school board for a four-year term. "The main things that I'm going to be looking at are better communication with the community, and secondly working through the tough budget problems that we all anticipate we're going to have over the next four years," said Jeremy Saint, School Board Member.

Saint and Colling fill the seats of John Meyers and Paul Gorski, who chose not to run for reelection.