Bombers deployed from Ellsworth used in show of force to North Korea

Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers from the Ellsworth Air Force Base launched from Guam flew into international airspace over waters east of North Korea in a show of American military might.

The bombers and fighter escorts flew on Saturday to the farthest point north of the border between North and South Korea by any such American aircraft this century. The Pentagon said the mission in international airspace showed how seriously President Donald Trump takes North Korea's "reckless behavior."

Three-hundred-fifty airmen from the 28th Bomb Wing at the South Dakota base are among military personnel on Guam, the tiny Pacific island that's been the focus of recent global attention with escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

Ellsworth's 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deployed to Guam in July.