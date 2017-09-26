Iowa's 2 major parties announce key meeting dates in 2018 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa's 2 major parties announce key meeting dates in 2018

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa's two major parties have announced key meeting dates in 2018.

The Iowa Democratic Party and the Republican Party of Iowa said Monday its "Caucus to Convention" dates will run from February through June of next year. Both Democrats and Republicans will have precinct caucuses on Feb. 5. Republicans will have their county convention on March 10; Democrats will have the same convention on March 24. Both parties will have district conventions on April 28 and state conventions on June 16.

Separately, the state will have a gubernatorial election in 2018.

