A Walthill woman is dead following a car accident Monday.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 38-year old Diona Jo Doenhoefer was killed in the accident at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Patrol officials say Doenhoefer was southbound on Highway 94 about two miles southwest of Walthill, when her vehicle left the road, enetered the ditch, struck the bank and rolled, ejecting her.

The Patrol says Doenhoefer was not wearing her seatbelt.