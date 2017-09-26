San Antonio Spurs Coach weighs-in on recent protest during National Anthem

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich did not hold back at media day this year, speaking at length about the ongoing protests taking place during the national anthem at NFL games and other sporting events.



Popovich called President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House "comical," discussed the political protests in professional sports and addressed racial dynamics in America.



"Well I thought it was comical that (the invitation) was rescinded because they weren't going anyway," Popovich said. "It's like a sixth grader's going to have a party in his backyard so he disinvites him. But again, I think the behavior, although it's disgusting, it's also comical."



Popovich continued, adding that having "uncomfortable" discussions about race is necessary, even though it's difficult.



"Obviously race is the elephant in the room and we all understand that," Popovich said. "Unless it is talked about constantly it is not going to get better." 'Oh, they're talking about that again. They pulled the race card again. Why do we have to talk about that?' Well because it's uncomfortable and especially white people, because we're comfortable."