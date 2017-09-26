Sioux City Police warn of new phone scam

Sioux City Police report they have been receiving phone calls from individuals who have reported getting calls from Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff's office staying they owe a large find or face arrest due to missing jury duty.

They then ask you to purchase a "Green Dot" Card or other pre-paid money card to pay the fine.

Sioux City Police do want warn you that they and the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office will never contact you by phone requesting money for missed jury duty, late traffic fines, or warrant/bond fees.

Amway identify someone's identity or affiliation with an agency before sending money or giving out personal information.