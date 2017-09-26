Roth Family to donate $10 million dollars to fund for former emp - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Roth Family to donate $10 million dollars to fund for former employees of Beef Products Inc. affected by 2012 plant closures

Posted:
By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
Connect
(KTIV) -

The Roth family made a big announcement Tuesday that they will be creating a $10 million dollar fund to benefit past employees of the BPI companies and communities that were impacted by plant closures. 

The lay-offs in 2012 effected approximately 750 employees, and cause closure of three productions facilities located in Amarillo, Texas, Garden City, Kansas, and Waterloo, Iowa. 

Rich Jochum and Jennifer Letch who are corporate administrators for the companies will be in charge of reviewing the applications for funds by former employees. 

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, and other organizations in the effected communities will be assisting in the process. 

Beef Products Inc. says they are still in the planning stages, however efforts will be kicking off next month. 

Participation will be based on criteria such as length of service with BPI, amount of potential unemployment, impact of the loss of employment, and other similar factors, Jochum tells us in a press release.

The BPI companies filed suit against ABC News in 2012 after the news organization ran a month long disinformation campaign targeting 'Lean Finely Textured Beef'.

The campaign led to immediate business decline by approximately 80 percent, causing the three plant closures.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.