Sunshine returns to the viewing area

After a gloomy start to the workweek, conditions will begin to improve for our Tuesday. High pressure is starting to build in and this will start decreasing the clouds little by little. A few spotty showers could be seen early on today as the moisture begins to depart. Clearing will be the trend though which will help our temps climb a bit further than what they were yesterday. Highs look to stay below average but climb back into the mid 60s. Lows tonight will stay a touch below average as well, falling back into the lower 40s. An abundance of sunshine will be seen Wednesday right into the day on Friday with temperatures continuing to moderate. Highs looks to climb back toward seasonable norms with low to mid 70s expected through Sunday. A few more clouds move in this weekend as our next system approaches. This front gives us the chance of showers Sunday with a better chance Sunday night into our Monday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer